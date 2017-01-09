Relief for UP Dangal as Geeta Phogat is declared fit for Pro Wrestling League

Staying true to her indomitable attitude, Geeta Phogat has been declared fit for UP Dangal’s next Pro Wrestling League match against NCR Punjab Royals on Tuesday.

At a time when the movie ‘Dangal’ was making people sit up and take notice of the story of how two sisters defied a patriarchal society to become wrestlers, UP’s title chances had suffered massively when Geeta and her sister Babita were ruled out of the tournament on fitness ground earlier.

While Babita was laid low by an injury, there were conflicting reports on Geeta’s status. While some claimed that Geeta was under the weather with high fever, others said she was carrying some niggles. But this announcement is surely going to provide much relief to the UP franchise.

“Babita got injured while playing against Haryana Hammers. She was not able to stand still even for a minute against Olympic bronze medalist Sofia Mattsson. In the last match against Mumbai Maharathi, Babita was replaced by national champion Pinki, but unfortunately she was blocked in the 58kg category. She was facing Olympic bronze medalist Marwa Amri of Tunisia. But now with Geeta’s availability her supporters are excited. After the success of the film everyone is eager to see her in action. Babita won’t be able to play but she will be present to support her teammates,” said UP team owner Sunny Katyal.