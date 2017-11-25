 Ritu Phogat wins silver in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Nov 25, 2017-Saturday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Ritu Phogat wins silver in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship

Ritu Phogat lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver at the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship.

other sports Updated: Nov 25, 2017 10:12 IST
Ritu Phogat won the sliver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship.
Ritu Phogat won the sliver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship. (Twitter)

India wrestler Ritu Phogat (48kg) clinched the silver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland.

The 23-year-old, who had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year, lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver.

READ | Three Indian boxers enter finals of AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships

In quarterfinal, Ritu defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka 4-2 points before defeating Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu 4-3 points in the semifinal.

Ritu had won the National chamionship in Indore this month. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.

more from other sports
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Footloose, but not fancy-free? Decoding the modern Indian flyer
Promotional Feature
Recommended for you