Ritu Phogat wins silver in U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship
Ritu Phogat lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver at the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship.other sports Updated: Nov 25, 2017 10:12 IST
Press Trust of India, New Delhi
India wrestler Ritu Phogat (48kg) clinched the silver medal in the U-23 Senior World Wrestling Championship at Poland.
The 23-year-old, who had won the gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship last year, lost against Turkish Wrestler Demirhan in the gold medal bout to settle for a silver.
READ | Three Indian boxers enter finals of AIBA World Youth Boxing Championships
In quarterfinal, Ritu defeated Bulgarian Wrestler Selishka 4-2 points before defeating Chinese Wrestler Jiang Zhu 4-3 points in the semifinal.
Ritu had won the National chamionship in Indore this month. She also won a bronze medal at the Asian Championships in May this year.