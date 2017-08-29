 Sachin Tendulkar dedicates National Sports Day to all sportswomen of India | other sports | Hindustan Times
Sachin Tendulkar dedicates National Sports Day to all sportswomen of India

Sachin Tendulkar called upon India to dedicate National Sports Day to all the sportswomen who made the nation proud.

other sports Updated: Aug 29, 2017 17:41 IST
Sachin Tendulkar on Tuesday called upon the countrymen to dedicate National Sports Day to all the sportswomen who have made the nation proud.

The National Sports Day is celebrated to commemorate the birth anniversary of hockey maestro Major Dhyan Chand, who was often referred as ‘The Wizard’ for his incredible skills in the game. He was born on August 29, 1905.

On August 27, women shuttlers Saina Nehwal and P.V. Sindhu took bronze and silver medal, respectively, in the Badminton World Championships at Glasgow.

Apart from them, gymnast Dipa Karmakar and grappler Sakshi Malik did well in the Rio Olympics. Paralympian shot putter Deepa Malik also won a silver medal in the Rio Paralympics.

“We must all dedicate this #NationalSportsDay to the sportswomen of our country for making us proud in their respective fields. #LoveSports,” Tendulkar tweeted.

Sports Minister Vijay Goel also conveyed his best wishes to the sportspersons who contributed to India’s success in the sports field.

“On #NationalSportsDay, I salute, congratulate & extend my best wishes to all #sportspersons who have made #India proud & continue to do so,” Goel said.

Apart from Sachin Tendulkar and Vijay Goel, many other sportspersons shared their messages.

