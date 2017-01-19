Saina Nehwal, Ajay Jayaram advance at Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold

Indian shuttlers Saina Nehwal and Ajay Jayaram both registered victories to advance in the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold in Sibu, Malaysia on Thursday.

Top seed Saina Nehwal defeated Hanna Ramadini of Indonesia 21-17, 21-12 in 42 minutes while sixth seed Ajay Jayaram edged past Chinese Taipei’s Hsueh Hsuan Yi 21-12, 15-21, 21-15 at the Sibu Indoor Stadium.

In mixed doubles, Manu attri and Jwala Gutta bowed out of the tournament after going down in straight sets 18-21, 10-21 to sixth seeds Tontowi Ahamad and Gloria Emanuelle Widjaja of Indonesia in just 30 minutes.

In another match, Yogendran Khrishnan and Prajakta Sawant were also crashed out of the tournament. The Indian pair went down to eighth seeds Yong Kai Terry Hee and Wei Han Tan of Singapore 17-21, 17-21.

In men’s doubles category, it was a bad day for Arjun M.R. and Ramchandran Shlok as they were beaten by Law Cheuk Him and Lee Chun Hei Reginald of Hong Kong.

It was a cake walk for the Hong Kong pair as they outplayed the Indian pair 21-14, 21-17 in every department of the game to clinch the issue.

Third seeds Manu Attri and B.Sumeeth Reddy too crashed out. They lost their match to Hendra Aprida Gunawan and Markis Kido of Indonesia 17-21, 21-18, 12-21.

In women’s double category, Aparna Balan and Prajakta Sawant also failed to make their mark and were beaten by second seeds Chiang Kai Hsin and Hung Shih Han of Chinese Taipei. The Indian pair were beaten 18-21, 14-21 in straight sets.