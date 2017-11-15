Saina Nehwal enters Round 2 of China Open badminton

Saina Nehwal, who recently won the National Badminton Championships beating rival PV Sindhu in the final, won her women’s singles opener to enter the $700,000 China Open Superseries Premier Round 2 with a straight games victory in Fuzhou on Wednesday.

World No.11 Saina beat Beiwen Zhang 21-12, 21-13 in half an hour in her third win over the American in as many meetings.

Saina, who won the tournament in 2014 and reached the women’s singles final the next year, will next take on Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi, in the next round.

The World No.4 has a 3-1 advantage over the Hyderabadi in career meetings and has beaten Saina the three times the two faced each other this year.

Earlier in the day, the campaign for Satwiksairaj Rankireddy and Chirag Shetty got over in the opener as Chinese fifth seeds Liu Cheng and Zhang Nan won 21-13, 21-13 in 36 minutes.