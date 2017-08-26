Saina Nehwal enters World Badminton semis, Carolina Marin out – Watch Video

Saina Nehwal beat 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 to enter the semi-finals of World Badminton Championships. The Olympic bronze medallist staved off the challenge from local favourite Kirsty to assure herself of at least a bronze. Saina had come into the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record against the 23-year-old Scottish but she didn’t play her in the last three years. She’ll will now face seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who knocked out the two-time defending champion Carolina Marin 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 in another quarterfinal match.

With PV Sindhu already in the semis, there is a chance that both Indians could face off in the final on Sunday, provided they beat their respective opponents on Saturday.