Saina Nehwal enters World Badminton semis, Carolina Marin out – Watch Video

Saina Nehwal defeated Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 to enter the semi-finals of World Badminton Championships. On the other hand, defending champion Carolina Marin crashed out after losing to Japan’s Nozomi Okuhara 19-21, 21-14, 15-21 in quarters.

other sports Updated: Aug 26, 2017 12:50 IST
HT Correspondent
Saina Nehwal will take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semis of World Badminton Championships.
Saina Nehwal will take on Nozomi Okuhara of Japan in the semis of World Badminton Championships. (AFP )

Saina Nehwal beat 16th seed Kirsty Gilmour 21-19, 18-21, 21-15 to enter the semi-finals of World Badminton Championships. The Olympic bronze medallist staved off the challenge from local favourite Kirsty to assure herself of at least a bronze. Saina had come into the match with a 4-0 head-to-head record against the 23-year-old Scottish but she didn’t play her in the last three years. She’ll will now face seventh seed Nozomi Okuhara of Japan, who knocked out the two-time defending champion Carolina Marin 21-18, 14-21, 21-15 in another quarterfinal match.

With PV Sindhu already in the semis, there is a chance that both Indians could face off in the final on Sunday, provided they beat their respective opponents on Saturday.

