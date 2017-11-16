Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crash out of China Open Superseries Premier badminton

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy suffered defeats in the fourth round as India endured a bad day at the China Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Thursday. Saina suffered a 18-21, 11-21 to Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi while HS Prannoy fought hard but suffered a 19-21, 17-21 loss to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Saina had her moments in the game against Yamaguchi and she got off to a great start by taking an 11-9 lead in the first game. However, Yamaguchi staged a strong comeback and won four out of the next six points. At 17-17, the game was evenly poised but Yamaguchi held her nerve and snatched the lead to take the first game 21-18.

At the start of the second game, Saina lacked momentum and she fell behind the Japanese shuttler. At 11-8, the game was firmly in Yamaguchi’s grasp and she did not slip up to clinch the game and the match.

In the other game, HS Prannoy put up a spirited performance against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. The Indian put up a tough fight after getting off to a bad start where he trailed 7-10 in the first game. Prannoy made a strong comeback and managed to take a 13-12 lead.

However, Lee stormed back to wrest the initiative and take a 15-13 leave but Prannoy once again staged a fightback to level the match at 19-19. Lee, though, held his nerve and soaked in the pressure nicely to take the first game 21-19.

Prannoy, who had won the national championship in India, got off to a great start in the second game as he took a 8-6 lead but once again Lee fought back well. At 11-11, it was anybody’s game but Lee capitalised on some errors from Prannoy and took a two-point lead. Prannoy, though, refused to back down and at 16-16, the see-saw encounter continued.

The Hong Kong shuttler though was riding the momentum and he won four straight points to close the game and win the match.