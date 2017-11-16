 Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crash out of China Open Superseries Premier badminton | other sports | Hindustan Times
Saina Nehwal, HS Prannoy crash out of China Open Superseries Premier badminton

Saina Nehwal lost in the fourth round of the China Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament with a 18-21, 11-21 loss to fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi of Japan while HS Prannoy, the national champion, put up a tough fight but lost to Hong Kong's Lee Cheuk Yiu 19-21, 17-21

other sports Updated: Nov 16, 2017 11:28 IST
HT Correspondent
Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out in the fourth round of the China Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament with straight games losses.
Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy crashed out in the fourth round of the China Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament with straight games losses. (Getty Images)

Saina Nehwal and HS Prannoy suffered defeats in the fourth round as India endured a bad day at the China Open Superseries Premier badminton tournament on Thursday. Saina suffered a 18-21, 11-21 to Japanese fifth seed Akane Yamaguchi while HS Prannoy fought hard but suffered a 19-21, 17-21 loss to Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu.

Saina had her moments in the game against Yamaguchi and she got off to a great start by taking an 11-9 lead in the first game. However, Yamaguchi staged a strong comeback and won four out of the next six points. At 17-17, the game was evenly poised but Yamaguchi held her nerve and snatched the lead to take the first game 21-18.

At the start of the second game, Saina lacked momentum and she fell behind the Japanese shuttler. At 11-8, the game was firmly in Yamaguchi’s grasp and she did not slip up to clinch the game and the match.

In the other game, HS Prannoy put up a spirited performance against Hong Kong’s Lee Cheuk Yiu. The Indian put up a tough fight after getting off to a bad start where he trailed 7-10 in the first game. Prannoy made a strong comeback and managed to take a 13-12 lead.

However, Lee stormed back to wrest the initiative and take a 15-13 leave but Prannoy once again staged a fightback to level the match at 19-19. Lee, though, held his nerve and soaked in the pressure nicely to take the first game 21-19.

Prannoy, who had won the national championship in India, got off to a great start in the second game as he took a 8-6 lead but once again Lee fought back well. At 11-11, it was anybody’s game but Lee capitalised on some errors from Prannoy and took a two-point lead. Prannoy, though, refused to back down and at 16-16, the see-saw encounter continued.

The Hong Kong shuttler though was riding the momentum and he won four straight points to close the game and win the match.

