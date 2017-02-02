 Saina Nehwal rises to ninth, PV Sindhu remains sixth in latest BWF Rankings | other sports | Hindustan Times
Saina Nehwal rises to ninth, PV Sindhu remains sixth in latest BWF Rankings

Saina Nehwal moved up to the ninth position thanks to her Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold title win while PV Sindhu retained her sixth position in the latest BWF Rankings.

other sports Updated: Feb 02, 2017 21:06 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
New Delhi
Saina Nehwal

Saina Nehwal won the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold to move up to the ninth spot in the BWF Rankings.(AP)

Saina Nehwal continued her brilliant run of form after returning from injury as the 26-year old shuttler gained one place in the BWF Rankings to take the ninth position while compatriot PV Sindhu successfully retained her place in the sixth spot.

Saina produced a brilliant performance in the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold tournament last month and she was able to clinch the title after beating 18-year-old Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20 22-20 in the final.

PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship in January 2017. (PTI)

It was her first title after returning from a career-threating injury and the victory also helped her to climb up to the ninth spot of the latest BWF Rankings with 66709 points.

PV Sindhu also had a good start to the year when she defeated unseeded Indonesian Grigoria Mariska 21-13, 21-14 to win the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship and as a result, the Hyderabad-based shuttler continued to be the highest ranked Indian shuttler in the women’s singles category.

