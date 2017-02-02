Saina Nehwal rises to ninth, PV Sindhu remains sixth in latest BWF Rankings

Saina Nehwal continued her brilliant run of form after returning from injury as the 26-year old shuttler gained one place in the BWF Rankings to take the ninth position while compatriot PV Sindhu successfully retained her place in the sixth spot.

Saina produced a brilliant performance in the Malaysia Masters Grand Prix Gold tournament last month and she was able to clinch the title after beating 18-year-old Thai Pornpawee Chochuwong 22-20 22-20 in the final.

PV Sindhu won the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship in January 2017. (PTI)

It was her first title after returning from a career-threating injury and the victory also helped her to climb up to the ninth spot of the latest BWF Rankings with 66709 points.

PV Sindhu also had a good start to the year when she defeated unseeded Indonesian Grigoria Mariska 21-13, 21-14 to win the Syed Modi International Badminton Championship and as a result, the Hyderabad-based shuttler continued to be the highest ranked Indian shuttler in the women’s singles category.