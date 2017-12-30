Sakshi Malik, Babita Kumari in Indian wrestling team for Commonwealth Games 2018

Sakshi Malik, the Olympic bronze medallist, was today named in the Indian women’s wrestling team for next year’s Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast, Australia after a selection trail held here.

Apart from Sakshi (62kg), other women grapplers who booked their berths for the 2018 Commonwealth Games are Vinesh Phogat (50kg), Babita Kumari (54kg), Pooja Dhanda (57kg), Divya Karan (68 kg) and Kiran (76kg).

READ | Cue sports rewind 2017: Pankaj Advani impresses once again but game slips

The selection trial was held in six weight categories at the Sports Authority of India Training Center here.

The six freestyle wrestlers will also represent the country in the 2018 Senior Asian Wrestling Championship to be held in Bishkek, Kyrgyzstan.