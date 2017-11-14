Sandeep Singh hockey biopic goes on floor; Taapsee Pannu, Diljit Dosanjh to star

The upcoming biopic on the former Indian hockey team captain Sandeep Singh went on floors on Monday, with actress Taapsee Pannu beginning with her part of the shoot. The film also stars Diljit Dosanjh and Angad Bedi in lead roles.

According to reports, the film is based on a love story between the characters played by Taapsee and Diljit, who both are playing roles of hockey players in the film. The two actors have reportedly gone through extensive training for their respective roles in the film.

“I was really looking forward to join this film as sports is an important part of my life. Shooting at one of my most favorite places in India, Punjab.... With a few days of hockey sessions already completed and many more to come, I am looking forward to playing on my home ground,” said Taapsee in a statement.

The film, which is directed by Shaad Ali, is expected to release sometime next year.