Sarita Devi, Sonia Lather enter finals of National Women’s Boxing

Former world and Asian champion Laishram Sarita Devi (60kg) and world silver-medallist Sonia Lather (57kg) advanced to the finals of the National Women’s Boxing Championships here today.

Sarita defeated Haryana’s Monika 5-0 to set up a clash with Railways Sports Promotion Board’s Pavitra. Pavitra got the better of Uttarakhand’s Priyanka Choudhary 5-0.

Sonia, on the other hand, defeated All India Police’s Sandhya Rani 5-0. She will be up against reigning youth world champion Shashi Chopra, who edged past Andhra Pradesh’s Sonia.

Former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (48kg) also entered the finals, beating RSPB’s Meenakshi.

However, it was curtains for former junior world champion Nikhat Zareen (48kg), who lost to Haryana-girl Ritu in a split verdict.

Results (Semi Finals):

Light Fly (45 - 48 KG): Monika (Har) bt K. Bina Devi (Man) 5:0; Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) bt Varsha Choudhery (UP) 5:0;

Fly (48 -51 KG): Sh Sarju Bala (Man) bt Meenakshi (RSPB) 4:1; Ritu (Har) bt Nikhat Zareen (Tel) 4:1;

Bantam (51 - 54 KG): Manisha (Har) bt Shavinder Kaur Sindhu (Pun) 3:2; Meena Kumari (AIP) bt Jamuna Boro (Asm) 5:0;

Feather (54 - 57 KG): Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Sandhya Rani (AIP) 5:0; Shashi Chopra (Har) bt Sonia (AP) 3:2;

Light (57 - 60 KG): L Sarita Devi (AIP) bt Monika (Har) 5:0; Pavitra (RSPB) bt Priyanka Choudhary (Utk) 5:0;

Light Welter (60 - 64 KG): Pwilao Basumatary (RSPB) bt Poonam (AIP) 5:0.