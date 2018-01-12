Sarjubala Devi claims gold in National Women’s Boxing Championship

Former world silver-medallist Sarjubala Devi (48kg), representing Manipur, claimed the gold as well as the best boxer trophy even as the Railways Sports Promotion Board emerged overall champions in the National Women’s Boxing Championships.

Sarjubala edged past Haryana’s Ritu 3-2 to clinch Manipur’s lone gold medal and her second successive national title.

Former world and Asian champion L Sarita Devi (60kg), representing the All India Police (AIP), also picked up a gold medal after beating RSPB’s Pavitra in her summit clash.

The marquee clash of the day was between world silver-medallist Sonia Lather, representing RSPB, and world youth champion Shashi Chopra, turning up for Haryana, in the 57kg category. Sonia dug from her experience to outwit the younger boxer and walk away with the top honours.

Meena Kumari (All India Police) took the 54kg gold after going past Manisha (Haryana). Rajesh Narwal from RSPB won the flyweight (48kg) crown defeating Monika (UP).

Traditional powerhouse Haryana managed to claim just one gold medal this time, through Pooja Rani (75kg). Pooja got the better of Assam’s Alari Boro in her summit clash.

RSPB finished with five gold and two bronze medals overall.

Final Results :

Light Fly (45-48KG): Rajesh Narwal (RSPB) bt Monika (Har) 3:2.

Bantam (51-54KG): Meena Kumari (AIP) bt Manisha (Har) 5:0;

Light Welter (60-64KG): Pwilao Basumatary (RSPB) bt Simranjit Kaur (Pun) 5:0;

Welter (64-69KG): Pooja (RSPB) bt Lovlina Borgohain (Asm) 3:2;

Middle (69-75KG): Pooja Rani (Har) bt Alari Boro (Asm) 5:0;

Light Heavy (75-81KG): Bhagyabati Kachari (RSPB) bt Kalawanti (Har) 4:1;

Heavy (82KG): Seema Poonia (RSPB) bt Kavita Chahal (AIP) 5:0;

Fly (48-51KG): Sh Sarju Bala (Man) bt Ritu (Har) 3:2

Feather (54-57KG): Sonia Lather (RSPB) bt Shashi Chopra (Har) 5:0;

Light (57-60KG): L Sarita Devi (AIP) bt Pavitra (RSPB).