Sarjubala Devi, Jyoti advance in boxing nationals

World Championship silver medallist Sarjubala Devi romped past Delhi’s Simran in the flyweight category while recently crowned World Youth Championship gold winner Jyoti too advanced in the Women’s National Boxing Championship here.

Jyoti set up an enthralling clash against RSPB’s Shiksha, here at the National Boxing Academy.

As expected, Manipur’s Sarjubala dominated the proceedings from the word go and didn’t let her opponent breathe.

Although, Simran tried to launch a fightback and lasted the three rounds but Sarjubala’s vicious punches demolished the inexperienced Simran.

In enthralling encounters of the bantamweight category, Jyoti continued her rampaging form and defeated Babita Solanki in a one-sided affair with a 5-0 scoreline.

The defending champion of the bantamweight category, Shiksha of RSPB, also jumped past her first hurdle as she beat Karnataka’s Gazal Mathew 5-0.

In other encounters, All India Police’s (AIP) Fancy Devi (48kg) defeated Rimpi Dabholkar while another AIP candidate Vanlal Dulati made her way to the next round as she defeated Neera Kumari of Sikkim to advance to the next stage.