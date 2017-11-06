Satyendra Singh wins gold, India finish with 20 medals at Commonwealth shooting

India ended the Commonwealth Shooting Championships with a rich haul of 20 medals after Satyendra Singh and Sanjeev Rajput won a gold and a silver respectively in the men’s 50m rifle 3 positions event.

The Indian squad won a total of six gold, seven silver and seven bronze medals during the competition.

Apart from Satyendra and Rajput, India’s Chain Singh also qualified for the eight-man final of the 3 Positions event on the final day of the competition.

Satyendra qualified in second place with a total of 1162 with a best of 394 out of 400 in the Prone position, while veteran Rajput qualified in third place with 1158 and Chain Singh was fourth with the same score but lesser inner 10s.

In the final, Satyendra was quickest of the blocks while Rajput chased him close throughout the length of the 45-shot final.

Satyendra eventually prevailed, finishing with 454.2 to Rajput’s 453.3.

However, Chain Singh, who was in third place in the initial stages of the final, raising hopes of an Indian clean sweep, was eventually overtaken by Australian Dane Sampson.

Sampson, who won the men’s Rifle Prone gold earlier in the competition, held on to secure the bronze medal.

In the men’s Trap event at the Shotgun ranges, Birendeep Sodhi was the lone Indian to qualify for the six-man final round. He shot 118 out of 125 to qualify in fifth place and finished fourth eventually.