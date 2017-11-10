Saurav Ghosal beats Nicolas Mueller to win JSW-CCI International Squash Circuit

India number one, Saurav Ghosal, completely outclassed Swiss rival, Nicolas Mueller to win the title in the JSW-CCI International Squash Circuit in Mumbai on Friday.

The world no 21, seeded third, had things very much his way as he drubbed his fifth-seeded Swiss opponent 11-6 11-8 11-8 in a one-sided final in the USD 50,000 event at the Cricket Club of India.

The 31-year-old Kolkata-born national champion won USD 7,671 as he cruised to the seventh professional title of his career.

READ | Women’s Indian Open golf to be advanced in 2018 due to Delhi’s air pollution

Ghosal said later the title was a special one for him. “I’m happy to win in India. It’s my biggest PSA win as well in a 50000 USD tournament. In September I made the final in Macau, but lost. I have taken a lot of care of my body this week and I am happy it’s worth it”, said the India no one.

“I played some great matches and I played good squash in majority of the tournament. That’s the important thing for me now,” he added.

READ | Zaira Wasim of ‘Dangal’ fame says Mary Kom is her favourite sportsperson

He also wished there were more such tournaments in the country to help up and coming players.

“Hopefully we can make it bigger and have more tournaments all over India. This will help not just me, but those who are playing the PSA and the juniors who can watch us more regularly, not just once a year,” he added.