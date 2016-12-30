Sergey Karjakin upstages Magnus Carlsen to win Blitz crown; Anand finishes 10th

Having lost to him in the Classical Chess World Championship match last month, Sergey Karjakin of Russia upstaged Norway’s Magnus Carlsen on better tiebreak to win the World Blitz Chess Championship title in Doha, Qatar, on Friday.

Both finished on 16.5 points at the end of 21 rounds of competition spread over two days in the shortest format of chess. However, Karjakin was in his elements as he finished with 13 wins, seven draws against a lone defeat to Hikaru Nakamura of USA. Carlsen won 14 games and drew five but lost two games – one of them to Karjakin and other to Vassily Ivanchuk, crowned as World Rapid Chess Champion two days ago.

Russia’s Daniil Dubov claimed the bronze medal, emerging on top in a three-way tie with Nakamura and Alexander Grischuk of Russia at 14.5 points.

India’s Viswanathan Anand finished 10th overall, after recording three wins in the last four rounds – the lone defeat coming against his old nemesis Carlsen in the 20th and penultimate round. Anand thus finished the tournament in a six-way tie at 13 points. Among the other Indians, Surya Sekhar Ganguly was 41st with 11 points, MR Lalith Babu (11) at 46th, Vidit Santosh Gujrathi (10.5) at 53rd and B Adhiban (9.5 pts) at 74th spot.

Harika ranked 5th in women’s section

India had their best result in the women’s section where Dronavalli Harika finished fifth overall after a tie with Daris Charochkina of Russia on 10.5 points in the 17-round competition. Compatriot Koneru Humpy was ranked 10th with 9.5 points.

Ukraine’s Anna Muzychuk added the Blitz chess crown to the Rapid title she won two days back, emerging clear winner in the 34-player field. Muzychuk finished with 13 points from a possible 17, half-point ahead of Russians Valentina Gunina and Kateryna Lagno. Gunina took silver medal while Lagno had to be content with bronze.