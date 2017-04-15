Sharath Kamal bows out of Asian Table Tennis Championship last 16

India’s campaign ended at the Asian Table Tennis Championship as Achanta Sharath Kamal bowed out in the pre-quarterfinals after losing to Lam Siu Hang of Hong Kong at Wuxi.

Kamal went down 2-3 (6-11, 11-9, 9-11, 14-12, 10-12) after waging a spirited fight.

Despite losing the first game rather quickly, Kamal made amends and came back strongly in the second game against the Hong Kong paddler, who exacted revenge in a similar fashion by winning the third game with minimal points to go 2-1 up.

A more determined Sharath started to attack well and almost cornered his opponent by saving two match matches to level the scores 2-2.

However, the Hong Kong paddler kept a slender lead in the decider and in spite of Sharath managing to deuce at 10-10, Lam took the next two crucial points, one each on his own serve and once breaking Kamal’s, to enter the quarterfinals.