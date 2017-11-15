Shooting equipment exempted from Goods and Services Tax

Ahead of the 2018 competitive season, the shooting community got a big respite as all equipment, including rifles and pistols, have been exempted from the Goods & Services Tax. With the government’s new notification coming into effect from Wednesday, no tariff will be levied on equipment imported by renowned shooters for training purpose.

Shooters scoring minimum qualifying score (MQS) in their respective events at the national level will only be exempted from paying the tariff. Eligible shooters should also have a certificate of merit from the National Rifle Association of India (NRAI).

Besides shooting equipment, the government has in public interest exempted more than 30 sports equipment, including archery, from paying tax when importing goods for training.

GST was introduced in July and the policy drew flak from sportspersons.

Manavjit leads

Shotgun shooter Manavjit Singh Sandhu dominated the men’s trap event on the opening day of the 61st National shotgun championship that got underway here at the Dr Karni Singh Ranges. The former world champion shot 49 out of 50.

In the women’s group, Shreyasi Singh was leading with a score of 25 out of 25. Aman Ali Elahi was impressive in the junior men’s section with a score of 49 out of 50. Nivetha N was leading the field with 21 points in the junior women’s group.