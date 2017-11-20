Shreyasi Singh wins women’s double trap at Shotgun National Championship

Shreyasi Singh bagged a gold, her second individual medal at the 61st National Shooting Championship competitions, when she won the women’s double trap event in New Delhi on Monday.

Singh had earlier won the bronze medal in women’s trap event.

Representing Bihar, Singh defeated Varsha Varman of Madhya Pradesh 92-87 to finish on the top of the podium. While ONGC’s Shagun Chowdhary, who won the women’s trap gold, swapped places with Singh, claiming the third spot after scoring 84.

In the Junior women’s double trap, Harayana’s Bhavna Chaudhary clinched the gold after beating Manisha Keer of Madhya Pradesh 79-75. Divya Singh of Delhi settled for the bronze with a final score of 70.

Manisha, in fact, picked up double gold today by winning both the senior and junior team events in women’s double trap.