Simone Biles, gymnast who beat Dipa Karmakar, to sizzle on SI Swimsuit issue

She is the gymnast who beat India’s Dipa Karmakar to the vault gold at the Rio Olympics last year but shied away from attempting the Produnova vault. Trying the bikini however is something this world champion hasn’t shied away from.

Meet Simone Biles, the four-time Olympic gold medallist who won the event in which Dipa Karmakar finished fourth.

Along with three-time Olympic gold medalist Aly Raisman, Simone Biles is going to sizzle on the cover of the 2017 Sports Illustrated Swimsuit Issue that’s going to come out next month.

We always wondered why not enough gymnasts graduate from the floor to the ramp.

With those willowy bodies and near-perfect 10 scores in all positions, the doe-eyed beauties could easily be showstoppers. Perhaps that’s why Simone Biles and Aly Raisman have taken the plunge.

The images were taken from the shoot at World Champions Center in Houston where both train. And looking at the pictures, it seems both were pretty comfortable in their sexy new avatar.

They also star in a behind-the-scenes video of their shoot, where they jump and bend in poses that only they could pull off.

Now that Simone Biles has shown the way, would Dipa Karmakar give modeling a thought?