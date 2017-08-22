Spanish swimmer sacrifices race to honour Barcelona terror attack victims

It did not deter veteran Spanish swimmer Fernando Alvarez from observing a minute’s silence in tribute to the victims of the recent Barcelona terror attack despite the organisers of the Masters World Championships refusing his request.

As other swimmers took to the water, Alvarez remained on the starting blocks and sacrificed his own race in the 200m breaststroke final.

La organización rechazó guardar minuto de silencio por atentado en BCN, así que el gaditano Fernando Álvarez decidió hacerlo por su cuenta. pic.twitter.com/PCVvBGzYbb — PabloMM (@PabloMM) August 20, 2017

“They (organisers) told me that it was not possible (to have minute’s silence) because not a minute could be wasted. It’s something that has affected us all, but maybe because of the distance and because I have family there... I really think it would have been a good thing to do,” Alvarez was quoted as saying in the local media.

“So I started a minute later. But I do not mind, I have a feeling worth more than if I win all the gold medals in the world.”

Alvarez’s gesture won many hearts on social media.

Fourteen people were killed and 130 were injured on Thursday when a van deliberately slammed into the crowd on Barcelona’s most popular street, Las Ramblas.