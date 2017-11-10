Sport a life changer for Faridabad school dropout Sapna Kumari

A year ago, 15-year-old Sapna Kumari, a school dropout, was contemplating doing odd jobs to supplement the family’s income. That’s changed, and sport has had a role to play.

After qualifying for the upcoming Nationals through the ongoing zonal qualifying event at the Dr Karni Singh Shooting Ranges, she plans to pursue the sport with vigour.

READ | Marianne Skarpnord breathes easy after opening round at Women’s Indian Open golf

Scoring 341 out of 400, the Haryana shooter has earned a ticket to participate in the youth category of the national meet, which starts from December 11 in Thiruvananthapuram.

On qualifying for her first major event, Sapna said, “There were some anxious moments but it was a good lesson.”

The North Zone qualifier was her second competition in three months, and the progress in a span of six months is proof of her determination to lead a better life.

READ | Saurav Ghosal beats Nicolas Mueller to win JSW-CCI International Squash Circuit

Living in rented accommodation near Faridabad, Sapna’s family does not have access to basic amenities like clean drinking water.

With the parents earning very little, pursuing sport was a luxury, and led Sapna to leave school. But she dreamt of playing with kids her age group whenever she went past the local sports club.

A chance meeting with former international shooter Shimon Sharif helped Sapna gain access to a weapon, and things changed for the better.

READ | Women’s Indian Open golf to be advanced in 2018 due to Delhi’s air pollution

Sapna was a quick learner. “She grasped the basics and followed the regimen more religiously than others,” Sharif told Hindustan Times.

Though focused, she was mocked by friends and elders for pursuing a sport associated with the elite.

“There were distractions but sport influenced her outlook. The progress has been encouraging. Hopefully, through hard work she will achieve a lot more in the coming days,” said Sharif.

Sapna’s next target is the Nationals. “My aim is to stay focused,” she said.