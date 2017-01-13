Sports ministry revokes IOA suspension over Kalmadi, Chautala nominations

The Union Sports Ministry lifted its suspension of the Indian Olympic Association (IOA) on Friday after the apex sports body dropped its decision to make two controversial former chiefs honorary life presidents.

The government had slapped the suspension on December 31 following the IOA decision three days earlier to make former presidents Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala life presidents at its Annual General Meeting in Chennai.

The ministry said on Friday that it was lifting the ban.

“The government has decided to revoke the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA with immediate effect in the light of the corrective action taken by them in reversing its earlier decision making Shri Abhay Singh Chautala and Shri Suresh Kalmadi, life presidents of IOA,” a ministry statement said.

“Since IOA has admitted the faux pas committed and regretted the inconvenience and embarrassment caused to all concerned, it is expected of IOA that it will uphold the highest standard of probity and ethics in its functioning in future.

“In the light of the above developments and keeping in view the larger interest of promotion and development of sports in the country, the Minister of State (Independent Charge), Ministry of Youth Affairs and Sports, has revoked the suspension of deemed recognition of IOA, imposed on 30.12.2016, with immediate effect.”

Kalmadi and Chautala were nominated by the IOA on December 28. Kalmadi was IOA president when the 2010 New Delhi Commonwealth Games was staged and was jailed following corruption charges linked to the event.

Chautala too faced criminal charges in connection with a separate case.

After an uproar following criticism by sports minister, Vijay Goel, the BJP and Congress over the appointments, first Kalmadi and later Chautala, refused the position.

The IOA, which had not promptly responded to the ministry’s show-cause notice leading to the suspension, said it had annulled the decision with its president, N Ramachandran, saying no resolution was passed in the AGM appointing them.

It paved the way for the government to consider revoking its suspension.