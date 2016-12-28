Suresh Kalmadi not to accept Indian Olympic Association post of life-president

Suresh Kalmadi will decline the Indian Olympic Association offer to become the honorary life president of the apex sports body in the country. The sports ministry is planning to slapped a show-cause notice on IOA.

Kalmadi’s lawyer told the media that the tainted former chief of the IOA will not accept the position that was given to him on Tuesday.

Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala were named as patrons after the Indian Olympic Association’s AGM in Chennai on Tuesday. The IOA said their return was ‘unanimous.’

Current sports minister Vijay Goel (BJP) was the first to announce his displeasure at the high-profile appointments that clearly highlighted the ‘cosy’ culture that existed among power-hungry sports administrators in the country.

Goel said Kalmadi and Chautala’s return was “totally unacceptable” as both of them were facing serious criminal and corruption charges. In its showcase notice, the ministry said it will have no ties with the IOA till Kalmadi and Chautala were removed.

Both Congress and BJP were unhappy that Suresh Kalmadi and Chautala returned to the apex sports body in the country.

Congress’ Ajay Maken, who has been a sports minister and someone who was known for his clean image, hit out at the Indian Olympic Association for bringing back Suresh Kalmadi and Abhay Singh Chautala.