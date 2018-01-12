Sushil Kumar denies involvement in Parveen Rana fracas, could lose CWG berth

Sushil Kumar has come on record and claimed innocence in the brawl that broke out at the competition venue following his ill-tempered bout against Parveen Rana last month. In a letter to Wrestling Federation of India (WFI), he denied any wrongdoing in the ruckus that followed his Commonwealth Games (CWG) selection trial bout against Rana at the KD Jadhav wrestling stadium in New Delhi on December 29, following which Sushil’s supporters attacked the rival and his entourage.

“Whatever happened during the trials was unfortunate. I have condemned the incident myself so the allegations made against me are very surprising,” The Indian Express quoted Sushil’s letter, dated January 5, which was handed to the WFI president Brijbhushan Sharan Singh. “Neither me nor any people associated with me are involved in this incident.”

Meanwhile Rana has been constantly claiming hat Sushil personally instigated the violence against his brother Naveen and supporters.

However, Sushil’s claim of innocence might not be enough and he could lose his chance to compete at the CWG in Gold Coast (Australia).

Sushil and his supporters have been booked by the Delhi Police under two sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) — 341 (wrongful restraint) and 323 (voluntarily causing hurt) — after Rana’s allegations.

The police registered an FIR against the double Olympic medallist, and, according to reports, if a chargesheet is filed on Sushil, the WFI, which has set up a three-member disciplinary panel to investigate the fiasco, would withdraw his selection for the CWG in April.

Rana had also alleged that the referees favoured the senior pro during their bout, which he lost 3-7 and also stated that Sushil’s trainer had stepped on the mat in an unfair manner.

Both the wrestlers, who are part of the ongoing Pro Wrestling League (PWL), will be summoned by the WFI committee after the tournament gets over on January 26.

Sushil is not new to controversies though. Last year, he won gold in the national championships but without contesting in the final three stages where he received walkovers from his opponents.

In 2016, he was involved in a bitter struggle with Narsingh Yadav over who should head to Rio and compete in the Olympics.