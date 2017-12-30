Sushil Kumar’s camp targeted me, says rival wrestler Parveen Rana

International wrestler Parveen Rana on Saturday said that he had lodged an FIR with the Delhi Police against double Olympic Games medallist Sushil Kumar and five others. On Friday, during the selection trials for the Commonwealth Games in Gold Coast and the Asian Championship in Kyrgyzstan here at Indira Gandhi wrestling hall, Sushil’s supporters beat up Rana’s elder brother Naveen, who suffered head injuries.

“I could only recognise five people and I named them in the report along with Sushil,” Rana told Hindustan Times on Saturday. The 74kg wrestler said he was lucky to escape unhurt. “I was the main target, but I grappled out of their clutches in time and entered the main competition hall,” he added.

Rana is likely to take on Sushil again during the Pro Wrestling League in January. While Rana will represent newly-launched franchise Vir Maratha, Sushil will compete for Delhi Sultans. “The incident had made me mentally stronger. I hope to perform better in my future bouts,” he added.

Rana had given a walkover to his more illustrious opponent at the National Championships in Indore in November and lost two bouts --- at the Commonwealth Championship in Johannesburg and the selection trial on Friday.

Rana was mentored by Sushil Kumar, who is 10 years his senior, at the Chhatrashal Stadium. However, they parted ways last year, with Rana shifting to Rohtak and training with Satyavrth Kadian, the 2014 Glasgow Commonwealth Games silver medallist. “I felt I should come out of Sushil’s shadow. So I decided to move out,” Rana told Hindustan Times.

After Narsingh Yadav failed the dope test, Rana was selected for the 2016 Rio Olympic Games, thus coming into national limelight.

Friday’s fiasco could have been avoided had the Wrestling Federation of India (WFI) strictly enforced the rules. The rulebook says that each competitor should have two support staff during a bout, but some competitors, including Sushil, had over a dozen to cheer them. The supporters sometimes try to influence the referee in case the rival gets a point. The WFI chief Brijbhushan Sharan Singh warned wrestlers of a four-point deduction for breaking rules, but it had little effect.

International referee Satyadev Malik, who officiated the Sushil-Rana bout on Friday, said that, “When overenthusiastic fans try to step on to the mat during a bout, the situation becomes difficult to handle.”