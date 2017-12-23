Sushil Kumar picked for Rs 55 lakh by Delhi Sultans in PWL auction

Double Olympic medallist Sushil Kumar was picked for a whopping Rs 55 lakh during Pro Wrestling League auctions, here today.

Six franchises intensely bid for India’s greatest indvidual Olympian, who recently won gold medal at the Commonwealth Wrestling Championship in South Africa.

“We are honored to have Sushil as part of our team. We are currently bidding for the best players and are certain of making it as the best team,” said a statement from the Delhi franchise.

PWL is set to start from January 9.