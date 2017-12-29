Wrestling trials turn ugly, Sushil Kumar camp beats up Parveen Rana’s brother

India’s double Olympic-medallist Sushil Kumar is again in the news. The London 2012 and Beijing 2008 wrestling medallist plunged into controversy on Friday after his supporters were alleged to have indulged in a brawl with rival competitor Parveen Rana’s camp.

The clash happened at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi during the trials for the 2018 Commonwealth Games to be staged in Gold Coast, Australia and the Asian Championships.

It proved to be a free-for-all on Friday afternoon. Sushil Kumar had just defeated Parveen Rana in the 74kg class in a close contest. Although Sushil, recently crowned the national champion on his comeback following a row in the build-up to the 2016 Rio Olympics, won, his supporters vent their ire on the defeated wrestler’s corner.

Scuffle broke out between alleged supporters of wrestlers Sushil Kumar and Parveen Rana at K. D. Jadhav Stadium in Delhi

Soon after the bout, a group of over 40 people entered the warm-up hall, adjacent to the main wrestling arena, and mercilessly beat up Rana’s group, including his brother Naveen. He was left helpless by the sheer number of people who attacked him. Once he fell, the group vanished from the venue.

Sushil Kumar’s supporters were reportedly annoyed with Parveen, alleging that he tried to bite Sushil on his hand during the bout. A Hindustan Times reporter present saw Sushil’s supporters calling Parveen ‘cheat’ even while the bout was on.

Wrestling Federation of India president Brij Bhushan Charan Singh said he heard about the ruckus, but had not received any complaint. “Someone told me Praveen’s brother got hurt. But nothing happened inside the playing area. If someone got beaten up outside, the police will deal with it,” he said.

Sushil Kumar said he was inside the room and had no idea who all were involved. “None of my friends or supporters were involved in the brawl,” he said, adding that such things shouldn’t happen in sporting events.

Fearing a backlash, he was escorted from the venue by his supporters in a car.