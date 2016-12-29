 Sushil Kumar to make WWE debut by end of 2017: Reports | other sports | Hindustan Times
Sushil Kumar to make WWE debut by end of 2017: Reports

other sports Updated: Dec 29, 2016 20:14 IST
HT Correspondent
HT Correspondent
Sushil Kumar, India’s double Olympic medallist, is likely to make his debut on the hugely popular World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) by 2017 end, according to reports.

READ | Sushil Kumar in Smackdown? Wrestler, WWE in discussion over future role

Sushil Kumar, who has been in talks with WWE officials for quite some time, is said to have initially been reluctant to give up his amateur status but reports said he has come around after elaborate discussions where the financial deal was explained to him.

Sushil Kumar, 33, won bronze at the 2008 Beijing Olympics and an unprecedented silver at the London Games four years later. However, his dreams of a third Olympic medal were dashed after the Wrestling Federation of India stuck to Narsingh Yadav for the 74kg category. Yadav eventually was dropped after being banned for a positive dope test.

