The Undertaker retires: A look at the mighty Taker’s legendary fights

The Undertaker, also known as ‘The Phenom’, finally hung his boots on Sunday night when he lost to wrestler Roman Reigns at WrestleMania 33. Since his debut in the world of professional wrestling in 1990, The Undertaker — real name: Mark William Calaway — went on to become the greatest wrestler of all time.

He came to WrestleMania 33 with a win-loss record of 23-1, his sole loss prior to Sunday’s match coming against Brock Lesner at Wrestle Mania 30. But on Sunday, he lost to Roman Reigns, making his record 23-2. After his defeat , he took off his hat, coat and gloves, and placed them in the centre of the ring — a sign that his glorious career had finally come to an end.

He took off his hat, coat and gloves, and placed them in the centre of the ring to announce his retirement. (wwe.com)

As an ode to him, we bring you a list of his seven greatest matches over the years.

1) The Undertaker’s legacy

Match: Singles Match

Opponent: Shawn Michaels

Date: 4/5/2009

Event: WrestleMania 25

This was The Undertaker’s greatest match ever. He might have fought epic battles with Shawn Michaels over the years, but this one tops the list. The match was the climax of The Undertaker’s career and beginning of an end for Michaels’ career.

2) When The Undertaker put CM Punk to bed once and for all

Match: Singles match

Opponent: CM Punk

Date: 4/7/2013

Event: WrestleMania 29

Their hatred towards each other was well known. The feud began when CM Punk started taunting Taker regarding the death of his friend and mentor Paul Bearer. After The Undertaker beat CM Punk, Punk retired. The match was remembered for the way CM Punk valiantly fought but got beaten badly.

3) At it again with Shawn Michaels

Match: Streak vs. Career - No disqualification match

Opponent: Shawn Michaels

Date: 3/28/2010

Event: WrestleMania 26

Every time these two fought in the ring, the audience was guaranteed a match to remember. High point of this one? The moment when a beaten Michaels kicked out of a second Tombstone, and The Undertaker kept yelling at him to stay down.

4) Rumble in the Jungle

Match: Hell in a Cell for the WWE Championship

Opponents: Kurt Angle, The Rock, Stone Cold Steve Austin, Triple-H and Rikishi

Date: 10/10/2000

Event: Armageddon 2000

The most unforgettable match in the history of wrestling! The greatest superstars such as The Rock, Austin, Rikishi and Triple-H in the same ring with The Undertaker, that too a hell in a cell match says it all. This match will always be remembered for the moment when Taker threw Rikishi from the top of the cage into the crowd. And the crowd went wild.

5) When The Undertaker almost got ‘Edged’

Match: Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Opponent: Edge

Date: 3/30/2008

Event: WrestleMania 24

One of the lengthiest and most gruelling matches of The Undertaker’s career, Edge almost ended Taker’s undefeated streak at WrestleMania with this one. But this match stood out because The Undertaker simply would not give up, fighting on despite an injury.

6) The Undertaker vs The Batista

Match: Singles match for the World Heavyweight Championship

Opponent: Batista

Date: 4/1/2007

Event: WrestleMania 23

Batista was a man-mountain who went like a raged animal against The Undertaker in this match. This fight become famous because The Undertaker survived the younger man’s onslaught and in the end, landed a mammoth choke slam and pile-driver to end Batista’s challenge.

7) Hell in a Cell again, but this time with Triple-H

Match: “End of an Era” Hell in a Cell (Special Guest Referee: Shawn Michaels)

Opponent: Triple-H

Date: 4/1/2012

Event: WrestleMania 28

With Shawn Michaels as the guest referee, this match had plenty of melodrama. Triple-H along with Michaels’ help, still could not defeat Taker. This match cemented The Undertaker’s legacy as the greatest ever. The highlight of the match was when The Undertaker delivered a choke slam to Triple-H on top of the cage.

If all this got you a bit overwhelmed, remembering The Undertaker’s prowess, here’s a look at how Twitteratti reacted to the legend’s retirement news:

#ThankYouUndertaker - my life has been so much better for having known you.#Wrestlemania pic.twitter.com/earZXZ9uYF — Mick Foley (@RealMickFoley) April 3, 2017