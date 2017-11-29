Tiger Woods’ daughter describes dad as the ‘Messi of golf’

Tiger Woods has revealed that his 10-year-old daughter considers him to be the Lionel Messi of golf.

Woods has been plagued by injury in recent years but remains one of the sport’s all-time greats, having won 14 major titles.

And ahead of his return to action at the Hero World Challenge, Tiger Woods revealed that his children idolised the Barcelona and Argentina star.

Thank you to Messi and Suarez for meeting my kids and their best friends. #ElClasico pic.twitter.com/9PqPQoR6Vb — Tiger Woods (@TigerWoods) July 30, 2017

Put to him that he was the Messi of golf, Woods revealed: “That’s what my daughter said.

“I said ‘isn’t it neat to be a living legend?’ and she said ‘yes, we live with one!’.

“I never thought my kids knew what I did with golf, they thought I was the YouTube golfer.

“They’ve never really seen me in action. Most of the stuff they’ve watched has been on highlight packages. They’ve never seen what I can do.”

Terminando la gira con victoria y una gran foto con un gran ídolo !!!!!!!!! pic.twitter.com/wGXJHR1FHu — Luis Suarez (@LuisSuarez9) July 30, 2017

The conversation stemmed from Tiger Woods’ recollection of a meeting between his son Charlie and members of the Barcelona squad in Miami earlier this year.

“That’s his idol (Messi),” Woods said. “He plays FIFA all the time and is always Messi.

“It’s pretty neat to see my kids in awe like that. I thought it was really neat to have them back in the locker room to meet (Luis) Suarez and a few other guys in the team.

“It was a really surreal moment to sit back and watch my kids really appreciate it.”