Tiger Woods paired with Justin Thomas on PGA Tour comeback

Fans at the Hero World Challenge golf will be treated to the exciting pairing of the returning Tiger Woods and Justin Thomas.

other sports Updated: Nov 28, 2017 11:08 IST
By Peter Hanson
Dustin Johnson (right) talks to Tiger Woods on the practice green during Monday's practice round of the Hero World Challenge golf tournament at Albany. (USA TODAY Sports)

Tiger Woods has been paired with Justin Thomas in a dream line-up for his latest return at the Hero World Challenge this week.

Former world number one Woods has not played in nine months after his troublesome back injury flared up again, leading to a fourth surgery in April to remove a disk that was causing nerve pain.

Tiger Woods will make an eagerly awaited comeback at the Hero World Challenge, a tournament he has won five times, and will do alongside US PGA Championship victor Thomas

It marks the first time Thomas, who has six PGA Tour wins in the past 13 months, will play with Woods.

Earlier this week, Tiger Woods revealed he was playing pain free.

“The fact that I don’t have any pain in my lower back anymore compared to what I was living with for years, it’s just remarkable,” he said.

