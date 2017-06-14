Two upcoming Indian athletes fail dope test during selection trials for Asian meet

Two upcoming athletes -- discus thrower Prashant Malik from Haryana and 110m hurdler D Sreekanth of Kerala --have failed an in-competition dope test.

The two were tested in the domestic competition meant for selecting athletes for the upcoming Asian Athletics Championships to be held at Bhubaneswar in July 6-9.

The two failed test conducted by National Anti Doping Agency (NADA) during the Indian Grand Prix (IGP) meet held in May. Both have been provisionally suspended pending hearing.

Malik was tested in the first leg of the IGP held at Patiala on May 7, where he won a bronze with a throw of 54.14m.

Since Kerala’s D Sreekanth also won bronze in the third leg of IGP at Delhi on May 15, he was tested for banned drugs.

However, they weren’t included in the core group of athletes of national camp since their overall performance wasn’t impressive. They failed to finish on the podium in the Federation Cup.