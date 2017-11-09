Unfazed by Delhi air pollution, top global athletes ready for Half Marathon

Despite the air quality being poor in Delhi, organisers of the Delhi Half Marathon—Procam International-- plan to go ahead with the race on November 19.

“We still have 10 days to go and we are hopeful things will improve,” said Vivek Singh, a member of the organising committee. “Air pollution was a big concern last year too. But things got better close to the race.”

Singh says the route of the race (21km) will be sprinkled with a mixture of water and salt to minimise the impact of air pollution on the runners.

Top athletes ready

Ethiopia’s world record holder and Rio Olympic champion in women’s 10,000m, Almaz Ayana has confirmed her participation.

“Since all top global runners haven’t withdrawn, it’s evident they are supporting the event,” added Singh.

A bunch of top distance runners from Indian Army including Olympian Nitender Singh Rawat and T Gopi too have confirmed their participation. Defending champion G Lakshmanan is also expected to participate.

Olympian Sudha Singh is also expected to line up for the women’s 21km. The steeplechase runner is favourite to win the Indian category event.

Meanwhile, British Olympic champion in men’s 100m Linford Christie will also be present on the race day.