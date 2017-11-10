USA gymnastics star Aly Raisman reveals abuse by former team doctor

Olympic gold medal-winning US gymnast Aly Raisman has revealed that she was sexually abused by former USA Gymnastics team doctor Larry Nassar.

Raisman, 23, is the latest member of the US national team and the biggest US gymnastics star to reveal being molested by Nassar, who is facing trial on more than 20 counts of sexual assault.

Raisman revealed the sexual abuse by Nassar in a preview on Friday of an interview to be aired in full on Sunday on the CBS show “60 Minutes.”

Raisman, who won six medals at two Olympic games, including three gold medals, said she was first treated by Nassar at the age of 15.

“I am angry,” Raisman said. “I’m really upset.”

She told “60 Minutes” that she spoke with FBI investigators about Nassar after the Rio Olympics.

Raisman’s teammate, McKayla Maroney, 21, revealed last month that she too had been molested by Nassar under the guise of treatment.

Nassar was involved with USA Gymnastics for nearly three decades and worked with the country’s gymnasts at four separate Olympic Games.

His case was part of a wide-ranging scandal which forced the resignation of USA Gymnastics chief Steve Penny last year.

Penny was accused by victims of failing to quickly notify authorities about abuse allegations.