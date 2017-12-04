Usain Bolt gets ‘never imagined’ tribute for his sporting achievements in Jamaica

Jamaican Prime minister Andrew Holness, Sports minister Olivia Grange and sculptor Basil Watson unveiled a stone statue of sprinter Usain Bolt at the Independence Park in Kingston on Sunday to honour the achievements of one of the most accomplished athletes in the track and field circuit.

Bolt, who has the unique distinction of clinching three consecutive gold medals in the 100m and 200m disciplines at the Olympics, stated he never imagined that he would ever be honoured in such a manner.

Speaking to The Gleaner, Bolt said: “I feel very good and I am very honoured because I never thought it would ever happen to me, and it’s a good feeling.” He also praised Watson, who is working on the sculptures of Shelly Ann Fraser Pryce, Veronica Campbell Brown, and Asafa Powell, for his hard work. “He did well. I must say he captured a lot of features, which I am very happy about, and the fact that I have a statue is just a brilliant feeling,” Bolt said. “He put in a lot work and he took his time in trying to make it as best as possible.”

Thank you Jamaica. Truly humbled. 🙏🏾🙏🏾 A post shared by Usain St.Leo Bolt (@usainbolt) on Dec 3, 2017 at 5:53pm PST

Bolt, who hung up his boots after the World Athletics Championships in August earlier this year, holds the world record of finishing a 100m race in 9.59secs and a 200m in 19.19secs — both set at the Berlin World Championships in 2009. While he finished third in his last 100m outing in London, he limped off the pitch in the 4X100m relay, after pulling up his hamstring.