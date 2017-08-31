Vijay Kumar, Olympic shooting medallist, duped of 2 crore rupees; two arrested

The Indore crime branch has arrested two persons who duped Olympic medallist in shooting, Army officer Captain (retired) Vijay Kumar of nearly 2 crores rupees, in the name of investing in shares.

Vijay Kumar, who lives in Mhow, is also the recipient of a Padmashree, Arjuna Award and Rajiv Khel Ratna.

ASP (crime) Amrendra Singh said that those arrested are the main accused Manmohan Singh Saini and his friend Anil Tanwar, while four others are absconding.

ASP Singh said that Vijay Kumar was not the only victim, there are at least a dozen other people in Mhow who had given over 1 crore rupees to Manmohan Singh for investment and have been similarly duped. “We are going to include all their complaints in our case against the accused,” ASP Singh said.

Talking to Hindustan Times, Captain (retired) Vijay Kumar said that he gave the money over a course of one and half years for investing in shares through a well known brokering house. “Manmohan had made a written agreement with me saying that he would pay me 5 per cent of the investment amount every month.

“Initially, he did pay around Rs 40 lakhs to me spread over few months and gained my confidence and I kept on investing more money,” Captain (retd) Vijay Kumar said.

However, in February 2017, Manmohan stopped paying money and said that he had suffered losses. After that Manmohan stopped taking his calls and absconded. Vijay Kumar lodged complaint in May 2017.

However, crime branch investigation showed that Manmohan had transferred large amounts of money to accounts of his relatives and his friend Anil Tanwar. He had also financed two trucks with the money taken from Capt Kumar.

ASP Singh said that the other accused Hazara Singh, Jaspal Singh, Virinder Kaur and Kulvinder Kaur are absconding.