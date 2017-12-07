Vijender Singh trains with Jinder Mahal ahead of WWE Live event in New Delhi

The worlds of boxing and professional wrestling came together on Thursday as current WBO Asia Pacific Super Middleweight Champion and WBO Oriental Super Middleweight champion Vijender Singh did a live training session with World Wrestling Entertainment (WWE) superstar Jinder Mahal in New Delhi.

Jinder Mahal, who is currently in New Delhi for the upcoming WWE Live event, invited Vijender Singh to attend the event on Saturday where he will face Triple H in the biggest match of the night.

In response, Vijender also presented the first ticket of his upcoming fight “Rajasthan Rumble” to Jinder Mahal and also wished him good luck ahead of his WWE super show on December 9.

“I have presented first ticket of my fight to Jinder Mahal. He is a talented wrestler. I had a good training session with him and wished him good luck for his fight in Delhi against Triple H. He had invited me for his fight and i will try to attend and cheer for him on 9th December,“ Vijender said at the event.

Vijender Singh will defend his WBO Oriental and Asia Pacific Super middleweight titles against Ghana’s Ernest Amuzu in Jaipur as part of the “Rajasthan Rumble” event on December 23.