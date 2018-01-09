 Vitaly Mutko appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sport after doping life ban | other sports | Hindustan Times
Vitaly Mutko appeals to Court of Arbitration for Sport after doping life ban

Vitaly Moutko was singled out by a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency on state-sponsored Russian doping, and was banned by the International Olympic Committee on December 5.

other sports Updated: Jan 09, 2018 20:48 IST
Vitaly Mutko was handed a life ban for his role in the Russian doping scandal.
Vitaly Mutko was handed a life ban for his role in the Russian doping scandal.(AP)

The Court of Arbitration for Sport (CAS) said Tuesday that it has received an appeal from former Russian sports minister Vitaly Mutko against a life ban for his role in doping.

“CAS has received the appeal and the process has started,” the Lausanne-based court confirmed to AFP.

Moutko was singled out by a report from the World Anti-Doping Agency on state-sponsored Russian doping, and was banned by the International Olympic Committee on December 5.

Late in December, he resigned as president of the Russian football federation and then as president of the 2018 World Cup organising committee. He said he wanted to focus on defending himself and would take his case to CAS.

