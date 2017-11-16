 WADA finds Russia ‘non-compliant’, Winter Olympics participation in doubt | other sports | Hindustan Times
WADA finds Russia ‘non-compliant’, Winter Olympics participation in doubt

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has said despite the Russian Anti-Doping Agency being banned in 2015 for state-sponsored doping, it remains non-compliant.

other sports Updated: Nov 16, 2017 10:42 IST
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has found Russia non-compliant in catching drug cheats, putting their participation in the Winter Olympics in jeopardy.
The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) has found Russia non-compliant in catching drug cheats, putting their participation in the Winter Olympics in jeopardy.(AFP/Getty Images)

The World Anti-Doping Agency said Russia remains “non-compliant”, dealing a blow to its hopes of being cleared for February’s Winter Olympics.

WADA’s Foundation Board, currently meeting in Seoul, had approved the recommendation of the Independent Compliance Review Committee, it said on its Twitter feed.

Russia’s anti-doping agency RUSADA has been suspended since a WADA report in 2015 found evidence of state-sponsored doping and accused it of enabling rather than catching drug cheats.

The development is a blow to Russia’s hopes of being cleared to compete at next year’s Winter Olympics in Pyeongchang, South Korea.

