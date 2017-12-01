Wedding in Bahamas, honeymoon at home for golfer Tommy Fleetwood

Tommy Fleetwood decided to make his first invitation to the Hero World Challenge memorable and it had nothing to do with golf. Fleetwood, crowned Europe’s new No.1 earlier this month, felt a Bahamas beach would also be a nice place to get married.

“Me and Clare (Fleetwood’s wife-to-be) said that if we got into the tournament, it would be a great place to get married. So, missing the tournament wasn’t really an option,” said Fleetwood here on Wednesday.

The wedding will happen on next Tuesday with the honeymoon possibly at home. “Hey… I’ve been away a long time,” said the 26-year-old British golfer.

Ranked 18th in the world, Fleetwood also finished second in the World Golf Championships and fourth in the US Open this year.

But don’t people usually get married in England and come to Bahamas for honeymoon? “I like doing things a little bit backward. It’s nice to be different,” he said, smiling broadly.

The wedding will be on a beach here and Fleetwood said he didn’t know where. “She (Clare) was looking at like two or three different options. Again, so that’s not really my choice but I will be there. Wherever she tells me to be, I will be there…. It better not rain now.”

Fleetwood also said he spoke to Tiger Woods for the first time only earlier this week. “Never had a conversation really until yesterday (Tuesday). It was nice to actually meet him in full rather than just saying ‘hi’ and walking past like when you’re at a tournament.”

And what did Woods tell him? “He told me I had been awesome this year, which is kind of cool.” Fleetwood said Woods also asked when he would get a hair-cut. Locks curling away from his ears, Fleetwood deadpanned: “Actually I had my hair cut yesterday or the day before and he didn’t believe me. Just a trim.”