Why badminton champ PV Sindhu better than Virat Kohli, MS Dhoni, Tendulkar

Star badminton player PV Sindhu was the top searched sportsperson of India in 2016, according to Google.

PV Sindhu, who created history by becoming the first Indian badminton player to win an Olympic silver medal in Rio in August this year, overtook MS Dhoni, Virat Kohli and even Sachin Tendulkar to emerge on top of the list.

Gymnast Dipa Karmakar, who finished fourth in the women’s vault category at the Rio Olympics 2016 and Sakshi Malik, who became the first Indian female wrestler to win an Olympic medal also featured among the top 10 trending personalities in Google searches from India.

@Pvsindhu1 having some fun time while sandboarding in Dubai before her preparation for PBL!

How many of you are awaiting the return of PBL?? pic.twitter.com/7Tp29kgpQa — Chennai Smashers (@ChennaiSmashers) December 18, 2016

The other names to feature in the list were Indian ODI captain Dhoni, Test cricket captain Kohli, cricket legend Sachin Tendulkar, badminton player Kidambi Srikanth and tennis superstar Sania Mirza.

That's how you do it! The point which takes @Pvsindhu1 into the SEMIFINAL of #DubaiSSF pic.twitter.com/3vgMl6cvii — BAI Media (@BAI_Media) December 16, 2016

Sindhu was second in the overall search list which was topped by US President-elect Donald Trump.

However, according to Forbes’ 2016 Fame Rankings (which are calculated based on the celebrities’ media visibility across print and television and also their social media reach), Virat Kohli topped the list while PV Sindhu was in the 43rd spot.

PV Sindhu had a great run in 2016 as she clinched the Malaysian Grand Prix Gold title in January and then produced a brilliant performance in the Rio 2016 Olympics before losing to Spain’s Carolina Marin in the gold medal match.

The 21-year old from Hyderabad did not lose heart after that defeat and in November, she defeated home girl Sun Yu 21-11, 17-21, 21-11 in the China Open final to win her first Super Series title.

Sindhu followed it up with semifinal appearances at both Hong Kong Open. In the World Masters Final in Dubai earlier this month, PV Sindhu defeated Olympic champion Carolina Marin in their round robin group stage encounter but failed to win the title.