Why Olympic winner Yogeshwar Dutt a hero on and off the wrestling mat

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is a true hero not just in the ring but otherwise too. He refused to accept dowry and took Rs 1 as shagun for his wedding.

On his decision, he said, “Bachpan se shaadi mein jaate hain toh dekhte hai ki dahej lete aur dete bhi hai. Mujhe kabhi acha nahi laga ki kabhi kisi ko gaadi milti hai ya flat. Mera bachpan se hi manna tha ki mujhe aisa kuch bhi nahi lena. Ek rupee shagun hota hai hamara. Yeh pratha bilkul khatam ho jaani chahiye. Sabko iske liye jaagruk hone ki bahut zaroorat hai.( Often as a kid I would see dowry being given in weddings whether in the form of flat or car, which I never liked. I was always of the belief that I would never accept dowry. The one rupee I accepted is a shagun for us. This social evil should end).”

Congratulations dear brother @DuttYogi on your marriage.

Wish you all the love and happiness. pic.twitter.com/MnbOQxQGkE — Vijender Singh (@boxervijender) January 16, 2017

The 34-year-old Yogeshwar Dutt married Sheetal Sharma, daughter of Haryana congressman Jaibhagwan Sharma at GT Karnal road on Monday, amid much fanfare. As the guests awaited for the arrival of the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, a number of live singing and folk dance performances were lined up to entertain them.

The bride looked resplendent in a heavily embroidered lehenga and the wrestler made quite an entry on a chariot accompanied by Jodha Akbar’s ‘Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah’ song and was bombarded with selfie requests from friends and family.

Wonderful to see you as "dulhe raja" blessings @DuttYogi for a happy wedded life. #OlympianYogeshwarWedding pic.twitter.com/qEAwh57ThE — Deepa Malik (@DeepaAthlete) January 16, 2017

Those in attendance included former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MP Murli Manohar Joshi, president, Haryana Pradesh Congress Ashok Tanwar, cricketer Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh, boxer Akhil and Jitender Kumar, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik among others.

Shaadi mubarak ho pehelwanji! Wishing champion wrestler @DuttYogi, a person I deeply admire a very happy married life! pic.twitter.com/mmWa13qk4b — Vinesh Phogat (@phogat_vinesh) January 17, 2017