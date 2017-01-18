 Why Olympic winner Yogeshwar Dutt a hero on and off the wrestling mat | other sports | Hindustan Times
Today in New Delhi, India
Jan 18, 2017-Wednesday
-°C
New Delhi
  • Humidity
    -
  • Wind
    -
select city
Powered by
HT Logo

Why Olympic winner Yogeshwar Dutt a hero on and off the wrestling mat

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt married his fiancee Sheetal Sharma, daughter of Haryana Congress leader Jaibhagwan Sharma on Monday.

other sports Updated: Jan 18, 2017 19:52 IST
Naina Arora
Naina Arora
Hindustan Times
Highlight Story

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt married Sheetal Sharma on Monday.(Manoj Verma/HT Photo)

Wrestler Yogeshwar Dutt is a true hero not just in the ring but otherwise too. He refused to accept dowry and took Rs 1 as shagun for his wedding.

On his decision, he said, “Bachpan se shaadi mein jaate hain toh dekhte hai ki dahej lete aur dete bhi hai. Mujhe kabhi acha nahi laga ki kabhi kisi ko gaadi milti hai ya flat. Mera bachpan se hi manna tha ki mujhe aisa kuch bhi nahi lena. Ek rupee shagun hota hai hamara. Yeh pratha bilkul khatam ho jaani chahiye. Sabko iske liye jaagruk hone ki bahut zaroorat hai.( Often as a kid I would see dowry being given in weddings whether in the form of flat or car, which I never liked. I was always of the belief that I would never accept dowry. The one rupee I accepted is a shagun for us. This social evil should end).”

The 34-year-old Yogeshwar Dutt married Sheetal Sharma, daughter of Haryana congressman Jaibhagwan Sharma at GT Karnal road on Monday, amid much fanfare. As the guests awaited for the arrival of the 2012 London Olympics bronze medallist, a number of live singing and folk dance performances were lined up to entertain them.

The bride looked resplendent in a heavily embroidered lehenga and the wrestler made quite an entry on a chariot accompanied by Jodha Akbar’s ‘Azeem-O-Shaan Shahenshah’ song and was bombarded with selfie requests from friends and family.

Those in attendance included former Haryana chief minister Bhupinder Singh Hooda, MP Murli Manohar Joshi, president, Haryana Pradesh Congress Ashok Tanwar, cricketer Ishant Sharma with wife Pratima Singh, boxer Akhil and Jitender Kumar, wrestler Vinesh Phogat, Paralympics silver medallist Deepa Malik among others.

tags

more from other-sports

Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Dare to dream: 5 Indian entrepreneurs who are driving social change
Promotional feature

Recommended for you

<