Williams F1 driver Lance Stroll joins Fernando Alonso in 24 Hours of Daytona

Williams’ Formula One driver Lance Stroll will line up in January’s Daytona 24-hour race in a car backed by Hong Kong martial arts film star Jackie Chan.

The 19-year-old Canadian, who finished fifth at Daytona last year, will have for company on the grid McLaren’s two-time former F1 champion Fernando Alonso, driving for United Autosports.

Alonso skipped this year’s Monaco Grand Prix to take part in the Indianapolis 500, leading the race until his car’s engine went up in smoke.

Stroll will share the wheel in the Chan team’s Oreca 07 car with Swede Felix Rosenqvist, Dutch driver Robin Frijns and Spain’s Daniel Juncadella.

“We’re going to Daytona for the pleasure, to compete and of course to try and win,” said Stroll, who finished the recently concluded 2017 F1 season in 12th position with 40 points.