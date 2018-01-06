With British Open golf in mind, Shubhankar Sharma chalks out 2018 plan

It was way back in 2008, when Shubhankar Sharma, already bitten by the golf bug, first saw his idol Jeev Milkha Singh from close quarters at the Chandigarh Golf Range. Cut to 2018, the 21-year-old now sits on the cusp of history as European circuit and British Open beckons, just like his idol. And keeping the British Open in mind, Shubhankar is busy chalking out plans for the build-up.

He will be back in action from January 18 with the Abu Dhabi Golf Championship and the golfer says there is nothing better than being on course and playing back-to-back tournaments.

“I think in the build up to the British Open, I will have just a week or two off and I am playing back-to-back tournaments. Idea is to stay fit and I think there is no better place to work on your game then playing in tournaments,” said Shubhankar during a felicitation ceremony by Chandigarh Golf Association (CGA).

Shubhankar said in the build-up to the Major, he is likely to play the Scottish Open and also a tournament in Ireland, which will help him adjust to the conditions.

“If I find time, I would like to play at Carnoustie, the venue for the British Open, to get the feel of the course. It will be challenging. Both Scotish and Irish courses are links courses which will give me ideal practice. The other thing I know will be challenging on narrow fairways will be my iron play. I think I am fairly accurate and can control on spin but will have to get used to faster greens and the wind. The short game also becomes important there,” he said.

Shubhankar, who won the Joburg Open to get the ticket for British Open, said he will now have to divide time between European and the Asian Tour.

“I will play more on European Tour events and in the latter half the year, I will focus back on the Asian Tour events. I will try to feature in some of the co-sanctioned events but this year the focus will be on improving the world ranking. I will not go as far as saying that Masters (top 50) are within my reach but will definitely try and improve my rankings,” Shubhankar, who is ranked 202 in the world, said.

Shubhankar added that his focus will be to remain fit and he is working that aspect as well. “There are certain sets of muscles you use over and over in golf and my idea is to keep myself fighting fit. Besides, the mental aspect is taken care by meditation,” the golfer said.