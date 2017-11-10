Women’s Indian Open golf to be advanced in 2018 due to Delhi’s air pollution

In view of the poor air quality in the National Capital Region (NCR) this week, the Women’s Indian Open golf tournament will move to a “new window” from next year.

“We are looking at a pre-Diwali week, probably October 24-27, but (tour) schedules need to be taken into account as well,” said Champika Sayal, secretary general of the Women’s Golf Association of India (WGAI).

READ | Delhi Half Marathon: A race where runners stand to lose more than win

The conditions have caught both the WGAI and Ladies European Tour (LET), the co-sanctioning body, unaware. “When we left Abu Dhabi (after the last event) on Sunday, there was no advisory,” said a LET official.

Tournament director Joao Pinto of the LET said the reaction from players was mixed. “While some are concerned, others are okay. The conditions are not ideal, but they (players) have been through worse. A couple of years ago, the air quality during an event in Beijing was worse,” he said.

READ | Unfazed by Delhi air pollution, top global athletes ready for Half Marathon

Barring a couple of players complaining of dry throat, no health issues have surfaced. Around 200 masks have been given out and doctors are stationed at vantage points of the DLF Golf & Country Club. To cut down on exposure, players are moving in carts from one tee to another.

“The use of masks is up to the players and a lot of the European girls are not wearing them,” said Sayal.

Compared to Wednesday, when the pro-am was delayed by two-and-half hours and reduced from 18 to 9 holes, visibility was better on Friday. But concerns will remain till the air clears up.