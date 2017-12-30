 Women’s National Boxing Championship to serve as Commonwealth Games trials | other sports | Hindustan Times
Women’s National Boxing Championship to serve as Commonwealth Games trials

The Women’s National Boxing Championship, to be held from January 6 to 12, will serve as the selection trials for the 2018 Commonwealth Games

other sports Updated: Dec 30, 2017 20:09 IST
Indian boxing great Mary Kom will be among those vying for a place at the 2018 Commonwealth Games.(AFP)

Next month’s women’s National Boxing Championships will double up as selection trials for camp probables for the Commonwealth and Asian Games, a move that is likely to ensure top pugilists’ participation in the marquee domestic event.

The tournament will be held from January 6 to 12 in Rohtak after being postponed by over a month owing to the World Youth Women’s Championships in November.

“This will be a Selection Trial tournament to pick up the Camp probables for the Commonwealth Games as well as Asian Games,” the Boxing Federation of India said in a statement.

The tournament will be attended by Indian boxing’s High- Performance Director Santiago Nieva, the foreign expert for women boxers Raffaele Bergamasco and women’s head coach Shiv Singh.

The Commonwealth Games are scheduled to be held in April in Gold Coast, followed by the Asian Games in Indonesia in August.

So far, 300 boxers have registered themselves for the meet from 35 member units across India.

The championship will be followed by a national camp in New Delhi.

