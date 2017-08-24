World Badminton Championships, live score: PV Sindhu vs Cheung Ngan Yi live

PV Sindhu, Saina Nehwal and Kidambi Srikanth will lead India’s challenge in the BWF world badminton champions in Glasgow today. Sai Praneeth, who escaped to victory on Wednesday, will also be in action.Kidambi Srikanth has entered the quarterfinals of the tournament after defeating Anders Antonsen 21-14, 21-18.

Indians in action at BWF World Championships on Thursday will be as follows. Only Saina’s match will be shown on TV (STAR Sports 1).

19:35 hrs IST: There will be more Indians in action later on. Ajay Jayaram will likely be the next one to take to the court.

19:31 hrs IST: PV Sindhu has raced to a 4-2 lead in the second game.

19:29 hrs IST: Number one seed Son Wan Ho has advanced to the quarterfinals. He will take on Kidambi Srikanth, against whom he has a 4-4 record. It’s worth noting that Srikanth has defeated Son twice in 2017 itself.

19:26 hrs IST: After some hard fought back-and-forth action, PV Sindhu lost the first game 19-21.

19:14 hrs IST: PV Sindhu has drawn level and the game is at 14-14.

19:11 hrs IST: Cheung has rebounded well and leads the first game 11-9 at the break.

19:04 hrs IST: PV Sindhu is leading the first game 3-2. At this rate, Cheung Ngan Yi will not be ending her 5-match losing streak any time soon.

18:56 hrs IST: Amazingly, Nozomi Okuhara rallied to win the second game 21-15. PV Sindhu’s match against Cheung Ngan Yi will commence in a few minutes.

18:43 hrs IST: PV Sindhu will be in action in around half an hour.

18:39 hrs IST: In a women’s singles match between two of Japan’s top players, Aya Ohori is playing Nozomi Okuhara. Okuhara has won the first game but trails 7-3 in the second game.

18:34 hrs IST: Seventh seed Lin Dan has advanced to the next round as well, defeating Rajiv Ouseph 14-21, 21-17, 21-16.

18:21 hrs IST: And Srikanth wraps up the second game 21-18 to advance to the quarterfinals of the tournament.

18:16 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth is currently leading the second game 18-12.

18:09 hrs IST: Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy have lost the deciding game 21-18. This ends any medal hopes for the Indian doubles contingent.

18:06 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth has taken a massive 11-4 lead at the break of the second game. The win seems all but assured at this point.

18:02 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth has cruised to a 5-1 lead in the second game.

17:58 hrs IST: And Srikanth wins the first game 21-14! Can he sail into the quarters with a win in the next game too? We’ll find out now.

17:55 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth is on the verge of winning the first game. He leads 18-11.

17:51 hrs IST: Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy lost the second game of their mixed doubles match 21-18 and are also trailing in the final game 5-3.

17:47 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth now leads 11-6 at the break. Amazing fightback from the Indian.

17:45 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth is now leading the game 7-6.

17:42 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth is behind 3-2 in the first game.

17:33 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth will take on Anders Antonsen next. The winner will advance to the quarterfinals.

17:24 hrs IST: Amazingly, Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy have won the first game 22-20.

17:13 hrs IST: Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy are behind 11-8 in the first game. Can they make a comeback?

17:03 hrs IST: Pranaav Jerry Chopra and N. Sikki Reddy will next take on Praveen Jordan and Debby Susanto in a mixed doubles match.

16:58 hrs IST: Sun Yu has defeated Beatriz Corrales 23-21 in the final game that was well contested.

16:56 hrs IST: Lee Chun Hei Reginald and Chau Hoi Wah have won their mixed doubles match against Joachim Fischer Nielsen and Christinna Pedersen due to the latter side retiring.

16:37 hrs IST: Sun Yu of China is getting stretched in her third round match by Beatriz Corrales of Spain. Yu won the opening game 21-11 while Corrales scalped the second game 21-19 to take the match to the decider. The Chinese player is leading the third game 13-10.

16:25 hrs IST: Meanwhile, Viktor Axelsen of Denmark has stormed into the quarterfinals, beating Ka Long Angus Ng of Hong Kong 21-17, 21-13.

16: 20 hrs IST: Antonsen would be an unknown for Srikanth as they have never played each other before. The Indian, however, is exuding confidence. Here is what he had to say after the second-round victory.

16:15 hrs IST: Kidambi Srikanth has been on a roll of late and the badminton world his taking note of that. The Indian, who won two Superseries and is in the middle of a 12-match unbeaten run, will be playing Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen today. Going by his form. this match should be a cakewalk for the eight-seeded Indian.

16:00 hrs IST: Later today, PV Sindhu, the fourth seed will be in action, takin on 13th-seeded Cheung Ngan Yi from Hong Kong. While on paper, Sindhu should progress into the next round, Yi is a tricky opponent. Sindhu has not exactly been in top form either. Having said that, going by head-to-head stats, which Sindhu leads 2-0, the Rio Olympics silver medallist shouldn’t have much problems in progressing to the next round.

15:49 hrs IST: In the first match of the women’s draw today (Thursday), Mia Blichfeldt of Denmark beat Sayaka Sato of Japan in a tight match (21-14, 14-21, 21-18).

15: 46 hrs IST: Olympic champion Carolina Marin of Spain was in action in the women’s section. She beat Pui Yin Yip of Hong Kong in straight games 21-5, 21-7.

15:42 hrs IST: The day’s proceedings have started at the Emirates Arena in Glasgow. In the opening match of the men’s segment on Thursday, Marc Zwiebler of Germany lost to Tien Chen Chou of Chinese Taipei 22-20, 18-21, 14-21.

15:40 hrs IST: The women’s draw has more-or-less followed the formbook and seedings with the top seeds all breezing past the opening round opponents. It is a tricky day for Saina Nehwal, however, as she faces the second seeded South Korean Sung Ji Hyun.

15:37 hrs IST: The men’s draw, so far, has seen only one major upset -- Lee Chong Wei of Malaysia in the opening round. On Wednesday, China’s Lin Dan had quite a scare but manage to lift his game in the fag end to enter the third round.

15:35 hrs IST: Meanwhile Kidambi Srikanth should have a competitive but relatively easier outing against Anders Antonsen of Denmark. Srikanth is on a hot winning streak (12 straight matches) and the eight-seeded Indian is expected to breeze through his opponent.

15:30 hrs IST: Two of the three Indians in the men’s draw have touch opponents to contend with today. Ajay Jayaram plays Chinese fifth seed and defending champion Chen Long, while B Sai Praneeth faces Chou Tien Chen of Chinese Taipei. Both will have to play extra special to stand any chance of beating their opponents.

Men’s singles: Thirteenth seed Ajay Jayaram vs Chinese fifth seed Chen Long; Eighth seed Kidambi Srikanth vs Danish 14th seed Anders Antonsen; Fifteenth seed B Sai Praneeth vs Chinese Taipei’s sixth seed Chou Tien Chen.

Women’s singles: Twelfth seed Saina Nehwal vs South Korean second seed Sung Ji Hyun; Fourth seed PV Sindhu vs Hong Kong 13th seed Cheung Ngan Yi.

Mixed doubles: Fifteenth seeds Pranaav Jerry Chopra/ N. Sikki Reddy vs Indonesian seventh seeds Praveen Jordan/Debby Susanto.