World Wrestling Championships: Another poor day for India as four wrestlers suffer defeat

It was another day of dismal performances by the Indian wrestlers as all four players -- Gyanendra, Ravindar, Harpreet and Naveen -- lost their respective matches to bow out of the World Championships here on Tuesday.

However, in the 59 kilogram category, Gyanendra was the only wrestler, who went close to the medal as the grappler played the repechage rounds but lost in the second match.

In the 66 kg category, Ravindar lost to Saad Ali Umar of Sweden 1-2 while Harpreet lost to Dilmukhamoduv of Kazakhstan 1-3 in 80 kg category.

In another match, Naveen lost to Edward Pop 1-2 in the 130 kg category.