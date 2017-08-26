 World Wrestling Championships: India wrestlers fail to win single medal | other sports | Hindustan Times
World Wrestling Championships: India wrestlers fail to win single medal

India failed to win a single medal in the World Wrestling Championships as the likes of Bajrang Punia, Praveen Rana crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals

other sports Updated: Aug 26, 2017 18:54 IST
Bajrang Punia was expected to clinch a medal in the World Wrestling Championships but he crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals.
Bajrang Punia was expected to clinch a medal in the World Wrestling Championships but he crashed out in the pre-quarterfinals.(PTI)

The Indian campaign at the 2017 World Wrestling Championships ended in bitter disappointment on Saturday with freestyle grapplers Bajrang Punia (65kg), Praveen Rana (74kg), Amit Dhankar (70kg) and Satyawart Kadiyan (97) crashing out in their respective weight categories.

Punia and Rana did raise hopes by entering the pre-quarterfinals, but a medal at this year’s edition of the mega event remained elusive for India.

Punia, the reigning Asian champion, lost 6-5 in the pre-quarterfinals to Zurabi Iakobishvili of Georgia in a hard-fought bout. Rana was up against former European champion Jabrayil Hasanov of Azerbaijian in his pre-quarterfinal bout.

Hasanov -- a bronze medallist at last year’s Rio Olympics -- was far too superior to the relatively inexperienced Rana and won convincingly by a 5-0 margin.

